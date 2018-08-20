PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 45 members of the Punxsutawney Lions Club all have a common goal — helping people in need.
Marlin Rearick, former Punxsutawney Lions Club president, said the club has been participating in local projects since 1945.
The largest they have spearheaded is the new building for the Punxsutawney VFW, Rearick said, a project that has taken about three years.
The idea came about in 2015, and brought local clubs and community members together for a good purpose.
“The VFW project really pulled our club together, tighter than it had been for years,” he said.
Part of being a Punxsutawney Lions Club member also means supporting other local organizations and efforts, Rearick said. They support other nonprofits, like Snacks to Grow On, which provides healthy meals for school children.
“We support other local groups — it doesn’t matter what they’re doing, we help them do it,” he said.
The Lions contribute widely to certain causes, such as diabetes awareness, service dogs and helping people receive glasses or hearing aids.
“White Cane Day,” a Lions fundraiser that benefits all of these causes, will be held on Sept. 22 in Punxsutawney.
They also attend community events, like Safety Day in Brookville and the canopy setup at the annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival. They host a steak fry fundraiser each year in August, where other clubs and people are invited.
The Lions support Leader Dog For the Blind in Michigan, a guide-dog training organization, and the Pennsylvania Lions Beacon Lodge Camp for children and adults with special needs.
They have given up to $500 gift certificates away, and raffled off scooters and four-wheelers. All of the proceeds they collect go back into various community projects.
“We pay our dues so we can raise money and give it away,” he said.
When he joined the Lions Club years ago, there were members in their 70s from whom he learned a lot, Rearick said. They taught him a lot about the club, how it was formed and what its goals were.
“I’d sit and talk to those guys and listen to what they had to say, and that’s how I learned everything,” he said.
The camaraderie of the group and the meetings is something that keeps the men coming together — having the same passion for helping people, Rearick said.
“The goal is helping people out — that’s the reason all the guys belong,” he said. “The desire to help people who need it is what draws us together.”
The Lions meet the first and third Thursday of every month. For more information, visit the Punxsutawney Lions Club Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.