BROOKVILLE — A box truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 crashed over the side of the North Fork Bridge, resulting in the death of a New York resident Saturday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police did not provide a name of the deceased, but did say the person who suffered a fatal injury was a passenger from Brooklyn, New York. State police also did not provide any identifying information about the driver in the initial crash report.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near mile marker 79 in the Brookville Borough, dispatching Brookville, Pinecreek, and Reynoldsville volunteer fire departments to the scene.
According to state police, the driver lost control of the 2019 Mitsubishi box truck he was driving and struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road. He then crossed both lanes of traffic and struck the left concrete barrier, driving along it before leaving the road.
The truck then crashed to the bottom of the bridge, into the Walter Dick Memorial Park, narrowly missing the swinging bridge, and coming to rest in the trees on the side of the creek. According to the release, both occupants were ejected on impact.
The truck then caught fire and was fully involved when the first responders arrived on scene, according to emergency personnel. Jefferson County Dispatch was advised of two patients with severe injuries.
A Lifeflight helicopter was called to Penn Highlands Brookville for emergency transportation of the driver. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the passenger dead at the scene, according to PSP.
Pennsylvania State Police considered the crash scene a crime scene and shut down access to the park and dam from Water Plant Road Saturday.
More information is expected to come as the investigation continues.