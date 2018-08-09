DuBOIS — Community supporters and survivors will take a stand against the stigma attached to mental health and suicide next month.
The 9th annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness will be held at the DuBois City Park on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.
The Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is a nonprofit organization that encourages education and advocacy for suicide and mental health awareness and prevention.
The team supports slogans like “prevention starts with you” and “one is too many.”
Mary Brown, coordinator of the team, works hand in hand with other community groups to ensure mental health services are available within the two-county area.
“As long as there continues to be a stigma surrounding suicide and mental health, we must take advantage of these type of events to show our community that many individuals in our area are affected,” she said. “They need support just like any other type of illness or cause of death.”
The CJSPT provides prevention, intervention and “post-vention” trainings to any and all groups, aiming to make suicide a topic people can talk about and not fear, according to its website.
“Suicide numbers continue to increase, and we want everyone to know there is help,” she said. “We want everyone to recognize the symptoms when someone is thinking of taking their life.”
The funds raised through the walk will help the team promote awareness, develop training and workshops and educate the community on signs and symptoms.
“Suicide does happen in our two-county area,” Brown said. “If you consider the number of friends, family and coworkers that a person has, then you have an idea of how many are affected by the tragic loss of losing a loved one to suicide.”
There also is a “Memorial Wall” at the walk, where suicide loss survivors can put notes or photographs up in memory of a loved one, Brown said.
According to a national study, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in 15 to 24-year-olds, and an estimated 10 million adults consider it each year. Suicide risk is also greater in survivors — the people who have attempted it before.
“The numbers are staggering,” Brown said.
There are many ways the public can get involved and support the cause, Brown said, such as just volunteering at the walk or just offering support.
The public can also just spread the word, provide education or get involved in training at a workplace, social group or school.
People can participate in training sessions with members of the suicide prevention training team. The team of trainers can come to any location in the two-county area to provide education through a 90-minute seminar.
Donations also support the training and resources the team provides. They attend community events, health fairs and offer a Suicide Loss Support Group that meets every second and fourth Monday of the month in Clearfield.
Registration is free and can be done prior to or at the event.
For more information on resources and ways to help, visit www.1istoomany.org or email Brown at mbrown@1istoomany.org.
The Clearfield Jefferson Crisis Line is always available at 1-800-341-5040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.