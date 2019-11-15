PUNXSUTAWNEY — One man was injured as a result of a garage fire Wednesday evening — it was the second time this week that the Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire.
Stations were dispatched just after 6 p.m. for a reported working structure fire in the area of Spruce and Indiana streets, according to Elk Run Fire Chief Doug McAfoos. Those responding included Central, Elk Run, Lindsey, Oliver, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Perry, McCalmont and Big Run. The police department also requested traffic control to shut down Indiana Street during the fire.
Though the fire started as a garage fire, McAfoos said it spread to the house next to it.
It is believed the fire started while a man was welding something on a car inside the garage and a fire ignited, said McAfoos, noting they don’t know for sure what initially caught fire.
McAfoos said at least two explosions happened in the garage shortly after the first firefighter arrived on scene. He said they believe that was caused by some propane tanks in the garage. The explosions caused the fire to spread to the house, he said. The fire was also fueled by a gas heater that was in the garage until the gas could be shut off.
The man was able to escape the garage, but he was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. No further information is known on his condition. Residents inside the home were also able to get out of the house without injury.
The garage is a total loss, said McAfoos, noting that most of the damage to the house is on the second floor. Damage is estimated at $75,000 to both structures.
“Half of the second floor had a lot of damage, like in the attic area,” McAfoos said. “The first floor was pretty much all water and smoke damage.”
Firefighters were at the scene until about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.