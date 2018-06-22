PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney family is joining in the international fight to “change the world one smile at a time.”
“Miles for Smiles” is a local initiative and fundraiser in Punxsutawney, based on the international charity organization Smile Train, which aims to bring awareness, training, funding and resources to one cause — cleft lip and palate.
Ann Koppehaver of Punxsutawney could relate to this cause from the start. From the time she was 3 months old until she reached 18 years of age, she had about 10 surgeries for and repairs to her own cleft lip and palate. Her 2-year-old son, Bennett, also was born with severe bilateral cleft lip.
Cleft lip and palate doesn’t just concern appearance of the mouth. Some babies who are born with this experience trouble eating, breathing, hearing and speaking properly if left untreated. Many live their first several years having corrective and orthodontic surgeries and procedures, with some starting the first week after birth. Lip repairs are typically undertaken when the baby is 3-5 months old.
Cleft lip and palate are facial and oral malformations that occur while the baby is still inside the womb, according to www.webmd.com. A separation of the two sides of the upper lip appears as a gap in the skin, extending beyond the base of the nose and the bones of the upper jaw.
There is often no apparent reason for cleft lip — it’s a common birth defect, impacting one in 700 babies per year in the United States, according to www.webmd.com.
Being a parent through this process isn’t easy, which is one of the reasons it’s important to ensure them they aren’t alone, Koppenhaver said. Watching a child go through the physical and emotional effects of surgery and the subsequent recovery time can be tough for a family.
“Basic milestones like drinking from a bottle and eating were filled with tears, leaving the house caused anxiety, and life was just plain stressful,” Koppenhaver said on her website. “(But) things are so much better now. We are really fortunate in the grand scheme of things.”
People impacted in the United States are more fortunate, since they have insurance to cover some of the associated costs. In developing countries, cleft lip can be life threatening. Children with it can even be shunned by their community.
After hearing of Smile Train and all it does, including training physicians in cleft care and providing surgeries, the Koppenhavers decided to try and make a difference locally, hosting an annual Fun Run and Walk that raises funds and awareness for a cause dear to their hearts.
This will be their third year as a local group, and their second for the Fun Run and Walk held in the fall. They raised 20 “smiles,” or operations, in 2017, with about $250 covering the cost of a smile.
The Koppenhavers reach out to local families impacted by cleft lip, congratulating them on their new baby, since that is something the parents don’t always hear. They have sent preoperative and postoperative care packages and specialized nipples for feeding to at least five Punxstuawney families.
“It’s a scary journey, and it can feel isolating,” she said. “Even if you have a ton of family and support, it’s frustrating to go through alone. We want people to know we’ve been through it, and we’ll provide some form of support.”
They hope to expand and reach families in the Clearfield and Elk County areas.
Being open and honest about their story is important, she said, since many people are not familiar with the commonality of cleft lip and palate.
This year’s Miles for Smiles Family Fun Run and Walk will be held Aug. 25 starting at 8 a.m.
To register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/PA/Punxsutawney/MilesforSmilesPXY. For more information, see the Miles for Smiles Facebook page or www.smiletrain.org.
