REYNOLDSVILLE — Businessman Jim Brown found many things to be grateful for even on a bad day.
Despite the fact that a Tuesday fire ravaged his One Stop convenience store and gas station on Main Street in Reynoldsville, Brown was thankful for all he has on Wednesday.
“I found out how wonderful my children are. They were all so supportive and caring, they were there for me all day long,” said Brown. “It may have been a bad day in one way, but it was a good day in a lot of ways.”
Brown, of DuBois, has four children, ranging in age from their teens to early 30s.
“The 31-year-old came over to the store. The others were where they needed to be,” he said. “They were all phenomenal. It was greatly appreciated. It made a bad day not so bad,” he said.
Brown was also appreciative of his employees.
“They stuck around and those that weren’t working even came to the store,” he said. “They were very supportive. Our staff, we are like family and family always sticks together. It’s nice to know they are there.”
And Brown said he is thankful for the estimated 70 firefighters who battled the blaze, and for a supportive community.
“Thank you for all the kind phone calls, thoughts and prayers,” Brown said. “It is times like these that show the good in people. As much as it’s a ‘me me” world, there’s still a lot of good.”
Brown said the store manager alerted him about the fire Tuesday by phone, shortly after it started at 2:20 p.m. He said he drove to the scene and called the insurance company immediately.
Reynoldsville Fire Chief Darren Scolese said damage is estimated at $200,000 and the official cause is going to be ruled accidental.
The three employees and three customers inside the building at the time the fire occurred escaped without injury and no firefighters were harmed either.
“That’s the main thing, everybody is safe,” said Brown. “Everything else can be replaced.”
Brown said he plans to rebuild as soon as possible.
“As as the insurance company tells me, there is a three-week investigation period to verify the cause of the fire and if anything can be saved or not,” Brown said. “After that, they can start the rebuilding process. As soon as we can be reopened, we will reopen.”
The gas pumps weren’t affected by the fire, said Brown, adding that he will focus on designing the floor plan, possibly including a nicer cooler and a bigger kitchen area.
“Reynoldsville is a wonderful community. We have been fortunate to meet so many nice and wonderful people there. We will get them their store back as quickly as possible,” said Brown.
One Stop has been in Reynoldsville since 2007 and has approximately 10 employees, said Brown, noting he has three other locations in Treasure Lake, Sykesville and Grampian.
“We make a lot of food from scratch. We are known for our chicken strips, our pizza and wings,” Brown said. “Many of our customers say our pizza is better than any they have ever had and our sweet hot sauce wings have won an award. We try to offer good, quality food.”
“I have very wonderful managers at my stores. I couldn’t do it without them. That’s the whole key to it, if you have good people,” Brown said.
Initial reports on the cause of the fire indicated that smoke was coming from the furnace but investigators remain uncertain of the origin at this time.
Scolese said when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building.
“It started on the outside of the building by a vent on the left side,” said Scolese. “There was smoke pouring all out and went across the ceiling and across the roof. The guys went inside and started pulling the ceiling to vent it.”
“Even though it was very cold outside, we didn’t encounter any issues due to the weather,” said Scolese.
Multiple volunteer fire departments from both Jefferson and Clearfield counties assisted at the scene, including West Sandy of Sandy Township, three companies from DuBois, Sykesville, McCalmont, Pine Creek, Brookville and Central from Punxsutawney. The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for DuBois.
Reynoldsville Ambulance was also at the scene.
Firefighters were at the scene until about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.