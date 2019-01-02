ST. MARYS — The Elk County Council on the Arts and Tablespoons Cafe & Deli have partnered to help gain exposure for area performers and artists of all genres and ages.
An “Open Mic Night” event will be held Saturday, Jan. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Erie Avenue cafe in St. Marys.
ECCOTA Executive Director Sara Frank said the night is open to creative people of all types and welcomes everyone.
“The goal of Open Mic Night is to bring the community together to act creatively through music, poetry and any other performance they’re generous enough to share,” she said. “Open mic events have always been popular, and we haven’t offered one in the winter for a while. So, we thought it was time.”
ECCOTA is a county-wide nonprofit organizaiton that sells the work of Elk County artists in its Main Street gallery in Ridgway, Frank says.
“When we have exhibit openings and other events based on visual arts, they are typically in Ridgway,” she said. “Hosting events like open mic nights and our upcoming ‘Summer Concert Series’ enables us to move around Elk County and bring the arts to each community.”
Tablespoons Cafe is not only in the heart of downtown St. Marys, but it’s co-owned by St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Andrew Mohney, who has a passion for bringing people into the area and showcasing what it offers.
“Tablespoons has a comfortable, intimate feel, and is an ideal size for an event like this,” Frank says. “Andrew was immediately on board with the idea and happy to help us make the event a success.”
Open Mic Night will allow talented performers and creative people, not just artists, to showcase themselves and their work, Frank said.
“We hope everyone will attend,” she said. “So often, when customers enter the gallery, they remark that they’re amazed by how many talented artists we have in the area — I want people to come to Open Mic Night and be just as amazed by how many talented performers we have.”
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to “show up ready to perform” at 10 Erie Avenue in St. Marys. There is no RSVP required. Call 814-772-7051 with questions.
For more information on the ECCOTA, visit www.eccota.com.
