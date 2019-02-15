PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pamela Parks-Westberg, a former Punxsutawney resident, excitedly watched online Sunday as her son, Edward Parks, earned the Grammy for Best Opera Recording at the 61st annual awards presentation in Los Angeles.
The album from “Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” is credited to the opera conductor, Michael Christie; performers Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; and producer Elizabeth Ostrow.
Edward Parks, an Indiana, Pennsylvania native, who has been hailed by Opera News for his “warm, velvety baritone,” performed the title role in the world premiere of the Santa Fe Opera Production of “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (Bates).”
“I was at my oldest son’s home in Indiana watching on Grammy.com, the livestream of the premiere show, which aired earlier in the day,” said Westberg, who is the daughter of the late Jesse DeChurch, formerly of Sykesville. “We were just extremely surprised and excited when he won. I was very happy for him.”
Being nominated for the Grammy a couple of months ago was an honor in itself, Westberg said.
“I didn’t go anywhere else with it. He’s been in so many competitions and events over the years, I try not to get myself all stressed out about it,” said Westberg.
But upon seeing that her son won the award, Westberg immediately texted her son, “Edward I’m so PROUD of YOU and so HAPPY for YOU!! I love you!️”
He’s also been getting texts and Facebook messages from all of his friends and family.
“So thrilled” is how Parks described singing the title role on a Grammy-winning record.
“I’m just excited to have been a part of this amazing project,” Parks said.
Winning a Grammy was something he had always hoped for, but it was never something he focused on, he said.
The role was an interesting part to portray, Parks said.
“It’s not every day that you have the chance to portray an iconic figure like Steve Jobs,” Parks said. “The music, though beautiful, is challenging. It was fun to be a part of this group of people. We came out of the production knowing we just did something special and that is what you strive for as an artist.”
Parks, 35, said he’s been lucky to have many great moments and memories both personally and professionally — “whether it was winning a big competition or jumping in last minute and singing Figaro at the Met. I’m not sure how they compare but it is something I won’t soon forget.”
“He was always singing as a child,” recalled his mother. “At a very young age, he enjoyed listening to Luciano Pavarotti. Then at the age of 12, he went to see the Metropolitan Opera and basically said he was going to be on that stage some day.”
After graduating in 2002 from the Indiana Area Senior High School, some of Parks’ opera achievements include being awarded third prize in Placido Domingo’s 2015 Operalia Competition in London and was presented in the organization’s “The Voices of 2015” concert in Hungary. He had a debut with the Metropolitan Opera as Fiorello in the Barber of Seville.
Now living in the Chicago area, Parks said western Pennsylvania will always have a piece of his heart.
“I was lucky to have had the parents and family that I did,” Parks said. “They really fostered my talent. I was blessed to have the voice teacher Leonard DeFabo who guided me at a young age (8) and trained me classically. He could have very easily pushed me too hard and ruined my instrument. After high school I went to Oberlin Conservatory for my bachelor’s and after that I went to Yale on a full scholarship for my master’s.”
When asked what his expectations are for his future now that he has won a Grammy, Parks said he doesn’t hold many expectations.
“I find it’s better living life that way,” Parks said.
Next, Parks said he is off to Japan to sing Escamillo in Bizet’s “Carmen,” March 15 through 24 at Seiji Ozawa Matsumoto Festival, which will be his second appearance in Japan.
He’s holding hope for recognition from the Recording Academy in 2020.
“Of course, I would love to have as many Grammys as they want to give me!”
More information about Parks can be seen on his website at located at https://edwardparksbaritone.com.
