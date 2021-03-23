RIDGWAY — Among other organizations throughout the nation dedicated to helping victims of violence, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) is in danger of losing one of its major funding sources.
CAPSEA provides community education and “confidential, trauma-informed, individualized services to all people impacted by violence, abuse and crime” in Elk and Cameron counties, according to its website.
Director Billie Jo Weyant said there is a great possibility that this money could be slashed, and there is a “critical need” to raise awareness about it.
In 1984, the Crime Victims Fund was established through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), and is the primary victims' source funding throughout the nation, she said. It's funded by monetary penalties associated with criminal convictions.
VOCA, the largest federal funding source for programs providing victims' crimes services, is also the only source of federal funding for victim compensation grants.
It makes up 30 percent of CAPSEA's annual budget and is used for legal and medical advocacy, emergency housing, rental assistance, victim compensation, counseling, the 24/seven emergency hotline, safety planning support and operating expenses, according to a CAPSEA fact sheet.
Federal grants to victims' services through VOCA “decreased by 35 percent last year, on top of a 25-percent decrease the previous year,” the report says.
It is being estimated that VOCA will see an additional 34.6-percent decrease.
“It would be a ripple effect,” Weyant said. “What, in turn, is going to happen is that if we lose this money, or a big chunk of it, I'm going to have to make some really hard decisions to restructure the agency.”
Weyant said they were flooding legislators with pleas, asking they support the “VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021” legislation, which passed the House of Representatives and is now sitting in the Senate.
CAPSEA is one of more than 1,680 organizations nationally that has signed on to support the bipartisan bill.
VOCA cuts have already been happening since 2017, she said, with grants decreasing by 70 percent. If the new potential cuts do happen, CAPSEA will not be able to offer its expanded therapy services or the same level of service in a year from now.
Not to mention, said Weyant, that CAPSEA's caseload has tripled during COVID-19. She stressed the importance of donations for the organization and other organizations like CAPSEA.
“Not only do we need them because of the amount of people we are seeing, but if this money gets cut, it will devastate victims' services,” she said. “Our victim witness program is supported by VOCA. Any serious crime victim in Elk and Cameron counties receives those services.”
The last major VOCA cut was in the mid 2000s, said Weyant. As a result of that, CAPSEA as an organization was cut in half, with having to close the Cameron County office and making some Elk County cuts.
People can help and support CAPSEA and other organizations by contacting Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Pat Toomey and saying “No” to VOCA cuts.