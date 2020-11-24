KERSEY — The Ridgway Salvation Army and Elk County Fair Board have teamed up to “rescue” Christmas 2020 with a holiday lights display at the fairgrounds.
The first annual “Holiday Lights at the Fair,” a drive-thru display, will run from Dec. 10 through Dec. 20 from 6-9 p.m.
Brandy Hollobaugh of the Elk County Fair Board said this is something different to offer for the area.
“The drive-thru light display is something the residents of the community and surrounding areas can do and stay safe from COVID-19, while helping the Salvation Army as well as the Elk County Fair,” she said.
Organizers are seeking out any and all businesses, clubs, churches, organizations, groups, teams and individuals who would like to assemble their own display, Hollobaugh said. An entry fee of $25 will reserve a 25-foot-wide spot to decorate.
“The more people we get signed up, the bigger and better this event will be,” she said.
This event is also something groups and clubs can do to spread word about their organizations, Hollobaugh said, and enjoy decorating.
“Volunteers will be needed on those days to help the event run smoothly,” she added.
There are also big ideas in the works for next year, Hollobaugh said, when COVID-19 restrictions are hopefully lifted.
The smallest marketing/advertising cost most businesses will see is $25, she said.
“This has the potential to be awesome — we just need those fun, Christmas-loving people in Elk County to get on board,” Hollobaugh said.
Those who can’t make their own display could still donate like-new, working outdoor Christmas decorations.
The deadline to reserve a spot is Nov. 25. For more information, contact ecfairinc@outlook.com or Hollobaugh at 814-512-4169.