DuBOIS — Downtown businesses and the Downtown DuBois group have been busy preparing for another shopping and entertainment weekend, according to Executive Director Julie Stewart.
Linda Crandall, chairwoman of the Downtown Promotions Committee, said this is the biggest year so far for business participation in the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt with 19 participants.
Stewart said families can get their Scavenger Hunt form to search for the mischievous elf at many downtown businesses, starting at 1 p.m. at the DuBois Public Library.
Each business has an elf and families will note on their form what the elf is doing at each stop, said Stewart.
Goodie bags for the first 125 children will be available. There will be prizes for children who complete the hunt with at least 10 stops.
“The more stops, the merrier,” said Stewart. “This will be an opportunity for families to visit all of the different downtown businesses to check out what the little mischievous elf is up to.”
Forms are to be submitted at the Street Fair at Reitz Theater, which begins at 3 p.m.
“This is a whole new event added in partnership with the Reitz Theater from 3-5 p.m.,” said Stewart.
The Street Fair will include: Kountry Kitchen Kettle Korn and Sweet Adventures food trucks; corn hole and Connect 4 games; a petting zoo (if weather permits), a special Elf Dance at 3 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; seventh- and eighth-grade choral group will perform at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.; Reitz Theater players; and pictures with the big Elf himself, Santa. The event will be sponsored by the Zaffuto family.
Event organizers and individual businesses are reminding customers to park and walk. Public parking lots are located at Brady Street and Long Avenue, on Washington Avenue behind old Tommy D’s, street parking on Long and Scribner, parking lot at City of DuBois building at 16 Scribner Avenue, High Street. Carpooling is a good idea, too, said Stewart.
“It’s going to be a neat time which will hopefully get people into the holiday spirit,” said Stewart. “I’m hoping for only a light dusting of snow.”
“The hope is that people will stay downtown or take a little break, go home and come back and go see the play at the Reitz Theater, go to the Winkler Gallery — it’s their open house that night,” said Stewart. “There are all kinds of things going on that night.”
Food and beverage specials will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at Luigi’s, Ft. Worth and Soul Platter Café.
Other downtown events on Saturday include:
- Breakfast with Mickie & Minnie at 4th Ward Fire Hall on Brady Street
- Winkler Gallery Annual Open House at 6:30 p.m.
- Miracle on 34th Street at Reitz Theater at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be:
- Breakfast with Santa at the Ft. Worth from 9-11 a.m.
Check Facebook for updates. Questions, call 814-591-2570.