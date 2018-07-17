DuBOIS — Saturday’s very first Summer Creative Crawl in DuBois was such a success that organizers are already planning a Fall Crawl.
“It was a huge success on all levels,” said professional photographer Joelle Watt, who with Brady Street Florist owner Jennifer Jackson and Mint Culinary Studio owner Joanne Bish, spearheaded the unique event to promote downtown DuBois in a way that has never been done before.
“We heard so much positive feedback from the participants,” Watt said. “They expressed their enjoyment vocally as well as with written comments.”
Especially because this was the first ever Creative Crawl in DuBois, the trio agreed that they wanted as much feedback from participants that they could get, so each participant was asked to complete a survey at the end of their experience.
“Again, the positive response was overwhelming,” said Watt.
During the event, participants visited four different businesses to learn something different at each one.
“It was also great to hear that even at a store such as Nicole’s Niche, they were able to learn so much about dressing for their body type and about which colors would suit them the best,” Watt said. “Participants were excited about so much knowledge and fun offered to them.”
As a vendor in the Crawl, Watt said it was “also wonderful to hear this feedback, to feel the energy of the participants coming and going around the downtown, and it was also encouraging to hear from visitors to downtown DuBois — visitors who don’t live here, but were passing through and wanted to know about it and to take part.”
Artist Marianne Fyda of Marianne Fyda Fine Arts Studio said she thought it was a very positive event and participants loved it. The experience at Fyda’s art studio included an information packet with calligraphy grids, a pen, paper, and a project and demonstration.
“We really had to hurry to pack in the information in the brief time — we did though,” said Fyda, who taught participants calligraphy. “Many of the comments were asking for more time, a sign that they enjoyed it. For a first-time event it went very well.”
Fyda said most people who participated were not aware that her studio has existed for more than 30 years.
Watt said all three of them were asked many times if they were going to have another Crawl.
“The answer from our vendors is a collective ‘Yes,’” Watt said.
Plans are already in the works for a Fall Crawl to be held Oct. 20, said Watt.
Any business owner or anyone who knows of a business that would like to participate as a vendor is asked to contact Jackson at 814-371-0360.
