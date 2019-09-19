ST. MARYS — At an event this weekend, walkers will take steps toward spreading awareness of suicide and mental illness while remembering lives lost.
The “Out of the Darkness Walk” is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Benzinger Park in St. Marys Sept. 28.
The walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, support and togetherness, and also a time to acknowledge the ways that suicide and mental illness impact the lives of many people, according to the OOTDW page.
Kersey woman Kelley Bean lost her son, Nathan, to suicide 10 years ago. It was his second attempt at taking his life.
“He left the house one day, and that was the last time we ever saw him alive,” she said.
People should be educated regarding the signs of severe depression, Bean says, such as sleeping all of the time, loss of appetite and drastic changes like going from extreme happiness to sadness in a short period of time.
“This is not a selfish act — it’s not a choice,” Bean said. “We are trying to educate people that there is a mental health issue here. It’s treatable and it’s preventable.”
Bean just took over the OOTDW, an effort of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention founded in 1987. Most of the funds raised go toward research, education and funding crisis centers in local communities.
The walk was held in Johnsonburg for the last three years and was moved to St. Marys for a larger platform, Bean said.
“I am truly amazed at the response I’ve received from the community,” Bean said. “The people wanting to help, the donations for the basket raffle. I’ve received a ton of messages from people thanking me for taking this on.”
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Bean at 814-245-2550 or email actikb10@gmail.com. Pre-registration can be done online at www.afst.org/elkcounty.