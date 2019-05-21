BENEZETTE — Outdoor recreation-related vendors are invited to join this year’s Elk Expo extravaganza in Benezette.
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau and Keystone Elk Country Alliance announced the expo will be Aug. 17-18.
“The Elk Expo is well under way, with many seminar speakers already being talked to for their sessions, and new ones being pursued,” said Keystone Elk Country Alliance Operations Manager Carla Wehler.
There is no more room for food or arts and crafts and jewelry-type vendors, she said. Vendors offering anything related to hiking, biking, hunting, fishing and others outdoor activities are welcome.
“Many people attending this event are interested in the outdoors so they are looking for outdoor clothing, camping supplies and hiking-hunting-fishing gear,” Wehler said.
She anticipates having 120 vendor spaces, Weheler adds.
The Elk Country Visitor Center’s newly debuted 4D theater, as well as horse-drawn wagon rides and the education the center offers, will be available.
The expo will offer archery, moose-goose hunts, caricature artist, black-smithing, atlatl — a spear-throwing activity — and musical entertainment on both days, Wehler said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission elk license drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, and the KECA elk-tag raffle drawing at 1 p.m. Aug. 18.
Admission is free, and parking is offered at designated locations in Benezette. There is a $3 per-car cost to cover the shuttle service.
To apply for a vendor position or find out more, visit www.elkexpo.com.