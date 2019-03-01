PUNXSUTAWNEY — Stello Foods, a family-owned and operated specialty foods manufacturer, also has an outlet store open to the public — something people may not know, said Nickki Stello.
The store is located in the front part of the manufacturing facility in Punxsutawney, directly behind the United States Postal Service office on East Mahoning Street.
Consumers can find gourmet sauces, dips and salsas made from locally-grown farms and ingredients in the shop connected to the on-site warehouse. People and businesses can also order items in bulk for weddings, parties and other events, Beatty adds.
“In addition to the sauces we sell in grocery stores, a lot of our products are sold exclusively at the outlet store,” said Keavin Beatty, Stello Foods graphic design artist and social media marketer. “Visitors also have access to our full line of food-service items, and can even leave with their order most of the time.”
The advantage to visiting an outlet store, as opposed to a Shop ‘n Save or other local grocery store, is a much wider array of products to choose from, Stello said, and new bottles are constantly being displayed for purchase.
Beatty has also redone the company’s website to be “mobile friendly,” he said, helping the online part of the business grow and develop with modern technology. He regularly posts new products on Facebook and Instagram, which has helped with marketing. Consumers can purchase their Stello Food favorites online at www.stellofoods.com.
