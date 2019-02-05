Brookville Behavioral Health is offering several licensed counselors and therapeutic services at its new downtown DuBois location.
BBH has six certified outpatient therapists treating people for a variety of things, including clinical depression, anxiety and personality disorders, said Chief Executive Officer Ron Park.
Through Behavioral Health Rehabilitation Services (BHRS), or the “wrap-around” program, BBH focuses on helping local children and families. They receive referrals for an at-risk child, then do an evaluation. Ultimately, the treatment plan includes parents, school and therapeutic support staff, who tag alongside the child and model new behaviors, Park said.
BBH school-based outpatient therapists are also located in schools in Punxsutawney and Curwensville area schools.
“Although we offer services in the office, most of our staff are out in the field,” Park said.
Other services, such as drug and alcohol counseling, are offered in the same downtown building as BBH, Park says, making it a community-wide resource.
BBH also offers an adult mobile mental health outpatient therapist, who goes into the homes of people who may suffer from something like severe anxiety, Park said. With the help of these counselors, many clients have progressed and now are able to seek treatment at the office, rather than at home.
The remodeled second floor of the downtown DuBois building also includes a room specifically for group therapy sessions. Other types of services include rational emotional behavior, structural family, trauma, dialectic behavior and autism and preservative disorder therapy, as well as others, according to the BBH website.
Another goal of BBH is to begin accepting more insurances, Park says, so more services can be provided to those who need them.
For more information on services offered by BBH, visit www.bbhealth.webs.com.
