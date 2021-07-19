DuBOIS — Frank’s Pizza, a longstanding DuBois business that has served the community for nearly 65 years, is now closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post written by Owner Jodi Shaffer on Saturday.
The West Long Avenue pizza business has reportedly been short-staffed for 18 months now, Shaffer says.
Shaffer, who is coming up on 34 years of running Frank’s, thanked the community for its support over the years in her post.
Francis Kupetz started Frank’s Pizza in 1957, Shaffer says. It was owned by Al DiGilarmo until 1982, then Barb and Skip Williams. Shaffer’s parents, Dick and Linda, bought it in 1987, and she in 2001, according to a previous Courier Express article.
Frank’s Pizza, prided on its customer service, has been a community favorite for the past few decades, welcoming many regulars and even shipping pizza to people in other states who miss the taste of home, Shaffer had said.
No further comment was made available by press time.