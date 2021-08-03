DuBOIS — Beverly Dawes, of Treasure Lake, owner of Log Cabin Specialties along with her husband Ron, said she got bitten by the canning bug at a very young age.
“After 50-some years of working in a corporate environment, I had also been canning for 50 years on the side and I always had a small garden,” said Dawes. “When my daughter was born, 53 years ago, I had a small garden and I started making baby food and canning a lot of my own things. I’ve been a canner for all these years. I just never got into it really heavily because I was busy working.”
“But that is my love, as well as gardening,” said Dawes, noting that her husband loves to garden, also.
After Dawes retired from the corporate world, she decided she would start canning more.
“So I did and the first product I made was my hot pepper jelly, which still is one of the most popular products that people buy,” said Dawes.
Since 2007, Log Cabin Specialties, a small family cottage business, has been a local producer of all natural and/or organic condiments that is jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, salsas, sauces and fruit butters.
LCS is registered through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the PA Preferred Program, said Dawes. All products are 100 percent natural with no colorants, no additives, no corn syrup, no artificial flavorings and no chemical preservatives. All products are produced fresh to season from produce grown organically by owners, harvested wild or purchased from local farmers.
Back when she started, Dawes said it wasn’t always easy to get a lot of good produce.
She said to her husband, “If I can’t get it, I’m going to grow it. And we started with a small garden and it grew and it grew and it grew. Now we have a really nice organic garden, but I still can’t get everything, it’s small.”
Because Dawes is so busy with the cooking and canning and baking, her husband tends the garden almost full-time this time of year.
“He brings everything in fresh to me,” she said. “The best way to pickle or can anything is to cut down the time from when something is harvested to the time you process it, it should be within 24 hours. Well, he goes and picks the cucumbers and I have the kitchen set up and they’re processed within two hours.”
Everything is so fresh that Log Cabin Specialties sells — their slogan is, “it’s all about quality.”
“It (produce) does not lay around, but we’re limited on the quantity we can make,” she said.
Dawes said they used to sell their goods at many local farmers markets, fairs, festivals and specialty stores, but this year they are only selling at the DuBois Farmers Market held on Saturday mornings in downtown DuBois through October.
One of her biggest sellers is her zesty vidalia relish — it’s even exceeded her hot pepper jelly.
“There’s a lot of things you can do with the relish. It’s not just for hot dogs and hamburgers, you can fry potatoes with it. You can put it in potato salad, you can make deviled eggs with it — the best deviled eggs you ever tasted,” she said. “You can marinate chicken and pork and fish with it. You can make a dip, an appetizer, often cream cheese, you mix it with like Neufchatel cream cheese and you can use it as a veggie dip.”
Dawes said she gets up in the morning at 5 a.m. and usually starts her canning or baking around 6 a.m.
Other popular items Log Cabin Specialties offers include salsas — something she always likes to wait to make until her own tomatoes are ready.
“I’m known for my salsas and my hot pepper products, including hot pepper jelly, hot pepper salsa, and this year I’m going to make a reaper salsa,” said Dawes. “My husband bought those Carolina Reapers, just a few of them. They have like a 1,250,000 Scoville units. And it’s supposed to be the hottest pepper in the world. I have some customers, hot is not hot. I got it for them. So I’m just going to make for them just a few jars of what I’m calling reaper salsa.”
Most of her salsas are medium hot, however, and they are all made from fresh vegetables, she said, noting that she doesn’t use ketchup or tomato sauce.
She also makes delicious baked goods throughout the season — most recently she was making lemon blueberry walnut bread, strawberry rhubarb pies and coffee cakes.
Another big seller — dilly beans — will be on display soon at the farmers market, she said.
“I sell out of my dilly beans very quickly, I can hardly make them fast enough,” said Dawes. “They are a pickle green bean and we grow a specific type of bean. We look for a short bean that’s short and narrow.”
Dawes said what she likes most about going to the farmers market is talking to people.
“I just love talking about the products, talking about politics, talking about whatever and just getting out and selling directly to the people. I like that better than anything. That’s actually my entertainment,” said Dawes. “Well, you work so hard and I do, and I get very tired at the end of the day. But once I get to that market, I’m like a different person.”
She said she enjoys meeting people from all over and all different walks of life.
“I love them (customers), I really do,” said Dawes.
The market is sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates of DuBois. It is held each Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in the Pershing Lot in downtown DuBois at the corner of Long Avenue and Brady Street. Call Downtown DuBois Inc. at 814-375-4769 or visit Duncan Farms at the market for more information.