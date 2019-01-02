PUNXSUTAWNEY — Erin Cameron of Punxsutawney has a passion for helping children grow to be the best “sprouts” they can be.
Creative Garden LLC at 816 Airport Road in Punxsutawney started seven years ago, Cameron says. At the end of August of 2018, it expanded to offer a location at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) in Reynoldsville.
Creative Garden is a full childcare center and preschool, where staff members focus on helping children develop “emotionally, physically, socially and intellectually” through positive guidance and hands-on activities, its website says.
After staying at home for a while with her middle son, Cameron began babysitting and teaching a small group of children, she said. She then got her group license and moved into a bigger house, with a couple of other women helping. After a waiting list formed, she decided to do something more.
“I loved the early childhood field, and valued how important it was,” she said. “I loved doing what I was doing, so I built a small building and kept going.”
Cameron has three children of her own, but has always enjoyed interacting with all children, she says. She studied Early Childhood Education, was a TSS (therapeutic support staff) worker for a few years and directed summer camps at “Camp Friendship,” working with adults and children with special needs.
Creative Garden is licensed for 30 children, with a curriculum catering to infants and children ages birth through 5, Cameron says. For early childhood education, keeping a “neutral classroom” that’s clean, organized and not overstimulating is important, Cameron says.
“We try to set goals for them — we are always working on where the child needs to go next,” she said.
Creative Garden utilizes technology, but in small increments, such as the “smart board” and other educational outlets, Cameron says.
“I think kids need to be outside every day, running and playing,” Cameron says. “Even if it’s just for five minutes, for a quick walk around the play yard. They need that outdoor play and exposure.”
Instructors focus on using play-based learning and using different activities to teach, Cameron says. The children stack blocks or role play in the kitchen center, writing down pieces of food, so they’re not just sitting and looking at letters.
“At this age, social skills are so important,” she said. “They need to learn how to communicate, how to say ‘May I please have a turn?’ They need to work as a team and work with a group. For the rest of your life, you have to be able to work together.”
Creative Garden has about 10 staff members at the Punxsutawney site, and five in Reynoldsville, Cameron says.
Opening a Jeff Tech childcare center just seemed like the right fit, Cameron says, since Administrative Director Barry Fillman shared many of the goals she does.
“There seems to be a need in that area for some more child care,” she said. “I really liked the vision that Barry had for the childcare center. He’s very motivated to provide opportunities for high school (students) and adult learners to go back to school.”
Many people may not know the Jeff Tech childcare center is open to the general public, Cameron says.
“I think that’s a great thing,” she said. “It’s allowing more people into the school there, to see what Jeff Tech has to offer to the community.”
For more information, visit www.creativegardendaycare.com.
