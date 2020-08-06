ST. MARYS — The new owner of Domino’s Pizza on South St. Marys Street is known to give back to the surrounding community, something he plans to do in Elk County as well.
Sheldon Port purchased Domino’s Pizza on May 4 of this year, he said, after being with the company for 20 years.
“I started as a driver in 2000, and I purchased my first store 11 years ago,” he said.
Port served long before that, though, having been in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years. He did a one-year tour to Kosovo for “Operation Enduring Freedom.”
One of Port’s passions, he says, is using the Domino’s platform to give back to causes such as animals.
“At my other locations that I own, we do fundraising days for local rescues and humane societies,” he says. “We plan on doing the same in the very near future at rescues in the St. Marys area.”
Port has also been instrumental in hosting fundraisers for a boy named Liam, who is the “honorary general manager (GM)” and has been battling Leukemia since the age of 3.
“Domino’s is an amazing company — from top to bottom, it is a great place to work,” he said. “There is something intangible about this brand that once you’re part of for a while, you don’t want to leave. I like to treat my teams more as a family than like a boss.”
The St. Marys location also has a “great” GM, Cory Suladie, Port says, who cares about the success of the store and town.
Since Port took over, he says the store has lowered its average delivery time by five-plus minutes, and carry-out time by three-plus minutes.
“We understand time is important to everyone,” he noted.
The location has also replaced its ovens, making products much more consistent.
“We want to be heavily involved with the community,” he said. “It’s important people don’t see us a big chain, but more as a local mom and pop that does fundraising for all sorts of people and organizations in need.”