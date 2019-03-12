The owner of a downtown DuBois boutique is hoping to find a buyer with the same passion for fashion.
Ms Cats Cache, a women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories boutique on West Long Avenue, will be closing its doors in a couple of months, said owner Marsha Smith-Gasbarre.
The store was opened by Catherine “Cat” Webster about 15 years ago. Smith-Gasbarre was an employee of Webster’s for five years before buying the business in 2013, she said.
“I hated to see the store close — I loved the part it played in the community,” she said.
During her ownership of the store, Smith-Gasbarre has incorporated a wider price range of merchandise, she says, and larger clothing sizes as well.
The customers and sales representatives from whom she buys have been the most positive thing about her experience, she said, as has supporting other local business owners and creators.
In late January and early February, Smith-Gasbarre decided to close around the month of May this year, she said. Her husband is retired, and she has two children who both live out of state,she said, adding she’s “not as young as I used to be.”
Owning a small business has had its ups and downs, she said. Like many others, the shop has faced its fair share of struggles.
The day she posted about closing the downtown DuBois boutique, two people called about buying it, Smith-Gasbarre said.
“In a perfect world, the store would go on without me,” she said. “I live up the street, and I hate the idea of seeing empty windows here.”
She has enjoyed, she said, helping people build a wardrobe for a special occasion, or find something something they feel beautiful in, adding that people should find their “own sense of style.”
“If you offer the best quality of service, people want to come back,” she said.
Keeping the store open would also be beneficial to the downtown DuBois area in general, Smith-Gasbarre said, adding that she believes it is important to shop local and support area business owners.
All Ms Cats Cache inventory is currently discounted, and customers should check back for greater discounts in the near future, Smith-Gasbarre says.
For more information, call 814-375-2113, visit www.mscatscache.com or stop in 351 West Long Avenue during business hours.
