PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania CareerLink will hold a career fair today (May 22) at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.
According to information provided by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, the career fair will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Those with questions regarding the event may contact Marsha Beatty from PA Carreelink at 938-0504 extension 256 or at mbeatty@pa-cl.com.
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robert Cardamone said the chamber has been coordinating with PA Careerlink and has been spreading awareness of the event in the community.
“This will be a great event to meet face to face with potential candidates for your business’s hiring needs,” Cardamone said.
Beatty said the fair will benefit both job seekers and companies.
“It will benefit job seekers because many of these companies will have job training available. The companies are looking for dependable people. It benefits job seekers and companies. There will be many good paying jobs there,” Beatty said.