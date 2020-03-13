DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Chamber Educational Foundation will offer a free webinar as a public service to review the facts, legal aspects and the many employment considerations that surround the potential of employee exposure to the coronavirus.
The webinar is being held because organizers say employers across Pennsylvania are inquiring about the practical and legal considerations in responding to the Coronavirus, and labor and employment law attorneys are receiving a wide variety of questions and calls on this worrisome topic, a spokesman said.
The webinar will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, will explain the facts about coronavirus and how realistic it is that the United States and Pennsylvania could have a pandemic, as well as how the state is preparing.
Also, employment law attorney Jonathan Segal, partner of Duane Morris, will present the legal perspective on what employers need to do to prepare and if different rules apply to employment laws should a pandemic occur.
Topics to be discussed include:
- The facts: The symptoms of coronavirus, how is it spread, what healthy habits employers should be advising their employees to follow, how Pennsylvania is preparing should a statewide epidemic be announced
- What employers should be doing now to prepare and to protect their employees — travel restrictions; if schools close and employees have child care issues and cannot get to work, more actions employers should take if an official pandemic is announced — telecommuting options, procedures for employees working from home.
- Employment laws that may be modified if an official pandemic is announced — employers still need to comply, but modifications and new rules may apply to the Family Medical Leave Act, ADA and other laws during a pandemic
- Best practices employers need to follow to prepare and to protect their workers
Anyone interested in registering for the event should visit www.pachamber.org/events/details.