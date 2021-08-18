DuBOIS — Sandy Township resident Jason Gray, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, addressed some concerns expressed by the officials at prior meetings about proposed City of DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation efforts.
Gray noted that a couple of the supervisors have stated their frustration that there was such limited attendance when the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) presented its “very thorough” study on the consequences of consolidation between the two municipalities at a public meeting in March.
“I would point out that (meeting) was in the midst of some pretty severe COVID restrictions at that time, but I share your concern,” said Gray, of Treasure Lake.
Gray said the second expressed concern, specifically from Supervisors Kevin Salandra, the board’s chairman, and Bill Beers, was about the consequences of a change in wording on the proposed Nov. 2 ballot referendum, which presents a consolidation under the framework of a third class city and a council-manager form of government.
With those two points in mind, Gray said he put his hat on as chairman of the Gray Family Foundation and contacted PEL and found out they were “most willing” to come back and discuss, under the amended format, the effects of consolidation as proposed by the citizens’ consolidation petition.
“They (PEL) are willing to readdress that under the existing circumstances and although there is not a date set as of yet, it would be prior to the Nov. 2 ballot, probably mid-October at a date and time and venue to be decided,” said Gray. “But knowing that their willingness to come back to address those questions and to re-present in detail the results of their study, we offered to underwrite the cost of their returning to DuBois, which they have accepted. I hope that you all will encourage the residents of Sandy, and DuBois for that matter, (and) all those interested in the topic, to return, to pose their questions and to get more information so that we will have an informed body of people going to the polls.”
“Thank you for doing that,” said Salandra, noting that it’s going to be a very important meeting for voters of both municipalities. “It’s going to address a lot of my concerns. One area that when you’re (Gray) having discussions with them ... I had questions and they (PEL) said it was outside the scope of the original work with the transfers that are going on between the general fund and the water sewage funds at the city and what those are comprised of because we’ve been unable to get an answer to that. I don’t know if that’s something else that they look into or you want to have them look into.”
“I’m withdrawing from the process now that we’ve (Gray Foundation) made an offer and are bringing them back in,” said Gray. “Any questions that you or the general public would want to pose before or during their presence here, it would be appropriate ... I’m not going to carry that information.”
“As long as it’s appropriate for us to present them to the list that anybody has,” said Salandra. “Those questions were presented before, unfortunately, they weren’t answered.”
Beers asked if there is going to be a website that the community can visit and have their questions answered.
“That’s a very good question,” said Gray. “We didn’t really address that, but I certainly would recommend that, and our (Gray Foundation) grant would cover the cost for that. Again, the details haven’t been worked out. Perhaps by your next meeting I can answer those questions.”
Consolidation ballot question
In late July, township Supervisor Sam Mollica, along with township resident Barry Abbott, spearheaded a movement to get enough signatures from registered voters in each municipality to let the voters decide in the upcoming Nov. 2 election whether the two municipalities should consolidate.
With only a few volunteers and less than four days, they were able to garner 641 signatures for Sandy Township and 326 for the City of DuBois — well over the threshold needed for the consolidation question to be placed on the ballot.
According to the petition, if approved by the election office, the question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
In order to appear on the November ballot, 218 valid signatures from the township and approximately 121 from the city needed to be secured, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
Mollica hand-delivered the petition to the Clearfield County Election Office prior to the deadline of Aug. 3.
On Tuesday, Graham said the citizens’ petition has been presented to the county solicitor for review.
“As far as we know right now, everything has been met, as far as having the referendum placed on the ballot,” said Graham. The citizens’ ballot will be presented to the Board of Elections, which is the Clearfield County Commissioners, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the Commissioners Conference Room, 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield. She noted that this is a public meeting.
“They’ll (Board of Elections) vote whether or not to put it on the ballot,” said Graham.