Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work this week completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The Pennsylvania endangered species I chose to write about is the piping plover (Charadrius melodus). The piping plover is about 7 inches in length and in the breeding season they have a pale brown back and a white belly. They will also have a black band across their forehead and an orange bill with a black tip. Their legs are orange and they have a white rump. In the breeding season males will have a complete black band that encircles the body at the breast and the females will have an incomplete black band at the breast of their bodies. In the winter months their bill will become all black and the breast band and head band will go away (U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, 2016).
The only place in Pennsylvania that piping plovers breed is Presque Isle State Park on the shoreline of Lake Erie which has been designated as critical habitat by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Pennsylvania Game Commission, 2018). They build their nests above the high-water line in areas that are sandy and has sparse vegetation and a long distance from the tree-line (The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 2015). Piping plovers can be seen during migration in areas along the lower Susquehanna River in Lancaster County and at Shawnee Lake at Shawnee State Park in Bedford County (Haffner, 2018).
The reason for the piping plover becoming endangered is because of where they nest. Since they nest on beaches, people who go to the beach can accidentally step on their nests or chicks. If a nest is disturbed repeatedly the parents will abandon the nest site. Also, nesting birds and their young are vulnerable to predators like fox, feral cats, owls, crows and gulls (Haffner, 2018). The piping plovers are intensely managed in the Great Lakes region. The nests of the piping plovers are protected by predator exclosures that only allow for entry and exit for the piping plover. These exclosures are surrounded by a larger closed area so the chicks and adults and forage safely without disturbance. Piping plover nests are looked at everyday to see how many nests are laid, how many eggs hatched, and how many chicks fledged. Once hatched the piping plovers are marked with a unique colored leg band to better understand the movements of breeding birds (Haffner, 2018).
When people go Presque Isle State Park or a beach where piping plovers breed, they can keep a careful eye for nests and for fledglings and adult piping plovers. If a person were to find a nest or a piping plover, they should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
