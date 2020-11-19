Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work this week completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
There are many species both plant and animal that are listed as an endangered species at the state level. One of the endangered species of Pennsylvania is the rayed bean. The rayed bean possesses distinct characteristics for its specific species. It has also been located in very few types of waterways, and is currently being managed and protected by conservationists throughout our state.
The rayed bean, a mussel, is scientifically referred to as the Villosa fabalis. A rayed bean when fully mature will grow to be no more than 1.5 inches in size (USFWS, 2019). They have a smooth shell with slight greenish-yellow ripples of texture.
This mussel can be commonly found in small headwater creeks that possess sand gravel like substrates. Rayed beans can also occasionally inhabit large rivers and glacier lakes. As long as the water quality is clear and healthy. Vegetation is also a given when it comes to seeking out the perfect habitat for the rayed bean. They enjoy hiding amongst roots of various aquatic plants. They prefer gravel and sandy like substrates so they can burry themselves and still have the ability to filter algae, polluted particles, as well as food particles through their gills (USFWS, 2019). Mature adults tend to spend most of their lifetimes living and hiding buried within these two specific substrates.
Rayed beans were officially listed as an endangered species in February of 2012 by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). There are four main reasons for the drastic downfalls in their population size. Those reasons include the construction of dams, pollution of waterways, sedimentation (dredging and erosion), and nonnative species (USFWS, 2019). Dams interfere with natural water flow. The rayed bean is adapted to thrive within constant flowing water not still waterways. Sedimentation disrupts the habitats of these mussels by increasing the amount of sediments that collect on the bottoms of rivers, streams, creeks and lakes. If there are significant amounts of sediments, it can potentially suffocate the mussels that are buried under the sand and gravel (USFWS, 2019). Nonnative species are also a threat to this species of mussels as well. For instance, the zebra mussel is a nonnative species that is commonly found in Pennsylvania waterways that out competes our native species including the rayed bean for food and other viable resources needed to live.
The state of Pennsylvania has partnered with state agencies, conservation groups, local governments, private landowners and many others in order to provide Watershed Protection for the rayed bean (USFWS, 2019). By partnering up with these groups and organizations, the habitats of rayed beans can be managed and restored to their full potential.
The residents of Pennsylvania can help support the recovery of the rayed bean by increasing water quality in our local waterways. You can achieve this goal by reducing the usage of herbicides, as well as maintaining proper disposal of hazardous household chemicals (USFWS, 2019). This will ensure that they will not be absorbed into our waterways and polluting aquatic habitats. Another way that can assist in the recovery plan of the rayed bean is to take precautions while boating to decrease the risks of transporting exotic nonnative species from one waterway to another. As well as volunteering in a local conservation group, nature center or a wildlife refuge.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. 2019. Rayed Bean (Villosa fabalis). https://www.fws.gov/midwest/endangered/clams/rayedbean/RayedBeanFactSheet.html. Retrieval date: Oct. 23, 2020.