CAMP HILL – Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has increased its overall membership for the 21st year in a row, as the farmer-run organization reached an all-time membership high of 62,017 members.
“We are truly pleased that we have been able to increase the number of farmer members to our organization in a year that has been extremely challenging for many farm families, who are navigating through four years of depressed prices for many of the goods they produce,” said PFB President Rick Ebert. “It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our volunteer farmers and staff that we were able to achieve a new membership record.”
Farm Bureau noted that engaged and proactive farmers make Farm Bureau even more influential when they present a unified message on key agricultural issues to policymakers at the state and national level.
“Our farmers are available and responsive to elected officials. They host lawmakers on farm tours and visit them during trips to Washington D.C. and Harrisburg. During those visits, farmers discuss challenges and opportunities and provide elected officials an opportunity to learn more about how legislation or proposed regulations can impact a farmer’s ability to produce food or remain economically viable,” added Ebert.
PFB aggressively represents agriculture on dozens of government advisory boards and industry groups, and is often asked to identify farmers to testify before state legislative committees and Congressional committees on issues affecting food, energy and the environment.
“Government agencies and elected officials know they can count on Farm Bureau to provide them with accurate and relevant information on a wide variety of agriculture-related topics, while farmers understand that the organization is constantly working to protect their interests and create new opportunities for them to prosper in the future,” concluded Ebert.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is the state’s largest farm organization, representing farms of every size and commodity across Pennsylvania.
