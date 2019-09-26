Area service providers, representing health care and social service agencies, nursing homes and hospitals, participated in a transportation seminar, coordinated by the PA Link, held Tuesday at the Community Center at Christ The King Manor.
The Pa Link is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC), which are a nationwide effort to take a seamless approach in the way they assist seniors and adults with disabilities who need help with activities of daily living, said PA Link Lead Coordinator Mark Morelli. The ADRC in Pennsylvania is known as the Pa Link.
Including presenters, there were approximately 40 attendees from all around the six-county area, as well as the counties of Potter, Centre, Cambria, Forest and Erie.
“This seminar came about because it has been expressed repeatedly to the Pa Link that transportation in a rural area like ours is a major issue,” said Morelli. “The purpose of the seminar was to give the providers an idea as to what agencies are out there in our area who can help provide transportation services to their clients and customers.”
This, in turn, will hopefully allow them to assist and better serve their clients and customers when directing them for help with their transportation needs, said Morelli. He said PA Link tried to reach out to as many transportation groups that are out there to allow them to present and share their services with other groups and agencies.
“I know we were missing a few that the providers would have liked to learn from,” said Morelli.
Morelli described the seminar as a “very successful venture.”
“We had a very good turnout for a topic that is very much on the front burner in terms of a need for our rural area,” said Morelli. “Our presenters were very good about sharing information and answering questions. They are very much in favor of helping those in need of transportation services.”
Morelli said there were also a few presenters who the agencies never knew existed.
“That in itself was nice to know that our efforts to help inform the other agencies with options makes this worthwhile,” he said.
Presenters included representatives from the following agencies: Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Rides 4 Vets, Central PA Community Action, Medical Assistance Transportation Program, Blair/Clearfield County Association of the Blind, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, Health Ride Plus, Alliance for Non Profit Resources, Area Transportation Authority, LIFE-NWPA and the Altoona-based Disabled American Veterans office.
The PA Link and attendees expressed appreciation to Christ The King Manor for their hospitality in allowing them to use their facilities to host this educational opportunity, said Morelli.
Morelli said because of PA Link collaborations, partner agencies are more efficiently and effectively assisting individuals to navigate a complex system of federal, state and local programs. PA Link offers more local community living support options, reducing fragmentation, duplication, and inconsistencies, responding to a full spectrum of needs of seniors and adults with disabilities while promoting better health at reduced costs through Link cross trainings and information sharing.