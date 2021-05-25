HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate Library is showing its annual exhibition dedicated to sharing the stories of Senate members who served our nation both in their official capacity and valiantly during wartime, according to state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville.
The Senate Library is the legislative reference library and caretaker of the Senate past. “We Remember: Service to the State and Nation 2021” is an exhibition featuring those whose lives included service to the state and nation as state Senator or Senate Librarian. Service is defined in this exhibition as military and/or civilian service during wartime.
Almost all the major conflicts throughout our nation’s past involved Pennsylvania State Senators and Librarians, from the French and Indian War in 1754 to the Global War on Terrorism. Their service and sacrifice are honored in the latest display with original military decorations, uniforms and archival papers, spanning the history of our nation and of our State Senate.
Visitors are welcome to view “We Remember: Service to the State and Nation 2021” at no charge during exhibition hours in the Senate Library, Room 157 of the Main Capitol Building, weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Access may be limited on Senate session days.)
For more information about the Senate Library’s upcoming, current or past exhibitions, please contact The Library of the Senate of Pennsylvania at 717-787-6120 or senlib@os.pasen.gov.
Explore past and current exhibitions online at www.library.pasen.gov.