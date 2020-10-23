HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate honored Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway, for almost two decades of service to his district and the Commonwealth this week. Following a tribute video, members of the Senate spoke about Scarnati’s 20 years of public service as he prepares to retire later this year.
Scarnati has represented the 25th Senatorial District, which includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County.
“Since 2001, I have been honored to represent constituents of the 25th Senatorial District,” Scarnati said. “With the support of my Senate colleagues, I have spent the last 14 of those years in the position of President Pro Tempore and served as Pennsylvania’s 31st Lieutenant Governor from 2008 to 2011. I have worked with five governors, and throughout this time I am proud to have been a leading advocate for rural Pennsylvania values.”
Scarnati came to Harrisburg in 2001 as the first senator elected as an independent. He has always believed that both sides of the aisle must work together to do what is best for Pennsylvania and compromise on issues without compromising on values.
“Throughout my time in office, I am grateful to have been surrounded by friends and fellow senators whom I respect,” Scarnati said. “My success has been largely in part because of serving with incredible colleagues and working with a team of talented individuals who are not my staff, but my co-workers. It takes a strong team to serve constituents and to oversee operations of the Senate.”
Scarnati announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election to a sixth term in the Senate. He will retire at the end of his fifth term which runs through Nov. 30, 2020.
“Most importantly, I thank my family for their unwavering support during my time in office,” he said. “Serving in public office is not something that you do alone. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife Amy, our children and grandchild. I also look forward to helping my parents, who are both in their 80s.”