DuBOIS — A prestigious awards ceremony and dinner hosted by the PA Wilds Center for years will be held in DuBois this week.
The 2019 PA Wilds Annual Dinner and Awards ceremony will honor 10 people, groups, organizations, communities and businesses as it does every year. The event this year will be at the DuBois Country Club Thursday.
Recipients, according to the PA Wilds Center website, have made “significant contributions to help grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds by marrying economic development and conservation goals.”
LaKeshia Knarr, PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship communications manager, said the awards portion of the annual dinner began in 2010, but the dinner came into being a few years prior.
The categories include Outstanding Leader, Great Places, Conservation Stewardship, Great Design, Member of the Year, Artisan of the Year, Inspiring Youth, Event of the Year and Best Brand Ambassador awards.
This year’s winners can be found all over the PA Wilds region, including The Depot at Doolittle’s, developed by Dr. Jeff Rice in DuBois, crowned as the “Great Places Award” winner, Clinton County CleanScapes honored as “Conservation Stewardship Award” winner, Alicia Dankestreiter of Bradford Regional Airport in McKean County taking home the “Great Design Award” and “Artisan of the Year” going to the Magaro family at Rich Valley Apiary of Cameron County. Quiet Oaks Campground of Clinton and Potter counties will be honored as “Business of the Year.”
The award categories focus on an existing business or business owner, organizations, an adult or youth or juried artisan dedicated to doing outstanding work, committing to conservation and tourism with the PA Wilds, creating jobs and diversifying local economies and improving the overall quality of life in the region, according to its website.
Jamie Caskey, the 2019 recipient of the Inspiring Youth Award, is the director of St. Marys Area High School’s Ecology Club. According to the award description, Caskey was the perfect choice, since she works hard assisting with environmental activities in Elk County.
Other winners include Patrick Domico, who won the Conservation Stewardship Award for his efforts to sustain the Squirrel Tails for Trout organization based in Clearfield County, state planner for the Department of Community and Economic Development and “Member of the Year” Denny Puko, Tracy Smith as Sixty Foot Films as “Best Brand Ambassador Award,” West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund will be honored as “Outstanding Leader” organization and Scott Dunkelburger as “Outstanding Leader.”
Registration for the dinner and awards ceremony is no longer available. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
For more information on the awards, visit www.pawildscenter.org.