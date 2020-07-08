The PA Wilds will host a Makers Market online shopping experience July 11-12.
Those looking for a gift or locally-sourced ware can tune into the Wilds Cooperative of PA Facebook page for this first-ever event, designed to help people find their “next wild thing.”
Several businesses and organizations in the Wilds Cooperative of PA —a network of rural entrepreneurs from across the Pennsylvania Wilds — will be participating in an online show. The artisans and entrepreneurs will share demonstrations, tours and information on their handcrafted products live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
So many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19, mandatory closures and social distancing guidelines. This is particularly true of service sector businesses and establishments, organizations and events that rely on foot traffic.
“This is an opportunity for you to support small businesses and help them in this time of need,” said EVP of Creative Commerce at the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Abbi Peters. “Normally, you would be having fun at a festival or show, where artisans could set up their tables and show off their products. That won’t happen this year, but this event will. Join in on the conversation, find new products and support the rural, regional economy.”
Participating Businesses
- Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Co.
- Blackberry & Sage Market
- Cottage Glassworks
- DRW Designs
- Elk County Council on the Arts
- Ellen Paquette
- Foggy Mountain Studio
- From My Shelf Books & Gifts
- Lucky Shot Photography
- Moments in Time Studio
- PA Made
- Peaces of Me Studio
- Pine Springs Pottery
- Smith + Front
- Stephanie Distler Artisan Jewelry
- The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center
- Your Fired Pottery
For more information and to learn more about all the participating businesses, visit www.WildsCoPA.org/PA-Wilds-Makers-Market.