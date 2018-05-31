DuBOIS — Pace Precision Products Inc. of DuBois is celebrating its 50th year.
Former owner John Weber said Pace was originally started in 1967 — under the name Pace Tool and Die Company — by Clyde Ott and John Schultz. After Schultz left in 1968, his shares were sold to Harry Haag, Emery Harriger and Weber.
In 1974, Harriger left the company as well, and the rest remained owners until 2000, when the company was sold to Bud Hannah and Jim Ott. In 2013, when they retired, the business was sold to Weber’s son, Gary Weber, who already had 11 years experience running the business.
Gary and Wendy Weber became the official owners of PPP in 2013.
The business is a machine shop that fabricates metal, plastic, aluminum, copper parts and more. It also does stamping, machining, and “works for nuclear, natural gas and oil, transportation, electric, glass, lumber and steel mills,” according to a previously published Courier Express article in 2013.
The firm — which is situated in two different buildings — offers a wide variety of machined products, including bearings, bushings, bolts and nuclear grid strips. It is nuclear certified through AREVA (now Orano, USA), a global nuclear fuel cycle company.
According to a previously published article, Pace stamps and sends about 600,000 parts to Mexico monthly, and is the only firm in North America that does steel mill stamping.
Since the last article written about PPP in the Courier, the company has grown and brought on several more employees due to increases in its business.
“Over the years, they opened another facility and hired quite a few people,” John said. “He has about 28 employees right now.”
Pace has had many leading products, such as spacer grids for nuclear reactors and the contract case for a nuclear-powered heart pacemaker.
Pace has participated in the Cooperative Education initiative, which allows Jeff Tech students studying machinery to work hands-on in the shop for half a day, John said, therefore furthering their education. Then, after the students graduate, they have a job lined up with the company and the experience needed to do what is expected of them.
“He is making use of the local workforce,” he said. “It’s difficult to find experienced toolmakers and machinists who are looking for a job.”
Surviving 50 years in business not only involves hard work, but being grateful for the businesses they have worked alongside over the years, John said, such as Gasbarre Products and Owens-Brockway Glass.
“You have to have good customer relations, because we deal strictly with other businesses,” John said. “And you have to have good employees and know what you’re doing.”
It’s also nice that the company has stayed within the family, and John can watch his son help it continue to grow and thrive, he said.
“It’s kind of unusual for a partnership to last for 50 years, and I think it’s interesting for the local area because it’s been in business so long.”
Clyde Ott spoke at the DuBois Area Historical Society on April 26 about Pace and how far it has come over the years.
PPP is located at 21 Ohio Ave. in DuBois and can be reached at 814-371-6201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.