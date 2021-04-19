ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society recently brought back its “pack walks,” an enjoyable experience for both community volunteers and shelter dogs.
ECHS Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the idea for the pack walks came about three years ago when she and a board member attended a conference for animal shelters and shelter employees.
“One of the talks was about enrichment for the dogs, the importance of it and different things we can do to keep their minds and bodies healthy,” she said. “One idea was the pack walks, and it’s just simply that — a big walk with the shelter dogs and volunteers,” she said.
The pack walks started two years ago, said Evers, and have been very successful.
“We have upwards of 15-20 people coming every Sunday to walk the dogs,” she said. “There are some weeks we run out of dogs for people to walk, there was that many who came.”
Every person or family walks a dog, and the pack walks together down a dirt road to a small stream, Evers said, where dogs can play and cool off on hot days.
“The dogs are kept separate to prevent any issues from happening, but it does a world of good for them just to be out, walking, meeting new people and seeing the other dogs,” she said.
Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and must be 16 years of age or older, Evers noted. Everyone must sign a volunteer release.
Starting April 11, Evers said the walks are held every Sunday during the summer and fall, depending on weather.
“Each week we will post on our Facebook page id we are having the walk or not, just to keep everyone updated,” Evers said.