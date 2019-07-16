RIDGWAY — Brockway man Ron Wingard has expanded a traditional Jefferson County pizza business to Ridgway.
Wingard has been friends with John Delponte, owner of Paesano Pizza at 527 Main Street in Brockway for around 25 years, he said.
“Paesano Pizza II,” located at 163 Main Street in Ridgway, opened at the beginning of May, Wingard said.
Wingard, a former landscaper, made the jump into the pizza world because it’s a more reliable, not seasonal, line of work, he said. Wingard also worked at the Brockway pizza shop on occasion over the years.
The Ridgway facility was previously “Patalano’s Place,” owned by Delponte’s cousin, Wingard said.
Paesano Pizza II offers calzones, strombolis, salads and specialty pizzas. The two shops are similar in style, using the same cooking methods and well-known Brockway recipes, Wingard said, adding wings and more appetizers to the new menu.
“I think there is always room for more local places,” Wingard said. “People wanted another pizza shop here.”
Wingard said they added a couple of pizza ovens, bigger stove and painted the facility before opening.
After visiting the Ridgway business for a slice, customers from Brockway and surrounding areas have commented that the food is very similar.
He employs roughly 13 workers, Wingard said, many of whom are high school students working during the summer or heading off to college soon.
Wingard said he hopes to keep expanding and grow bigger, possibly adding a delivery option for area customers.
For more information, visit Paesano Pizza II on Facebook, or call 814-772-7576.