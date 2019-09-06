Though Paint and Play School has been serving the families of the DuBois area since 1971, longtime teachers Carol Anne Smith and Peggy Wilson are excited to be starting the fifth school year at their 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road location.
“Since we’ve moved to this building we’ve really changed our programming to meet the needs of the community and what the families asked for,” said Smith, who is also the executive director of the school, which was the first academic pre-kindergarten in the DuBois area.
Paint and Play offers pre-kindergarten classes as well as before and after school for pre-K and elementary age children. Students can attend two, three or five days a week.
It is the only pre-kindergarten school licensed by the state Department of Education State Board of Private Academic Schools in Clearfield County but receives no state or federal funding. It is also the only pre-kindergarten school in Clearfield County with state Department of Education-certified teachers.
“So that means we spent our summer, a little bit of time with family, a lot of time here, and a lot of times on classes and workshops to continue to keep our certification active,” said Smith.
“Like everything else, the buzzwords, the approaches, everything is always changing and evolving,” said Wilson.
The current location of Paint and Play is located in the building of Nelson’s Golden Years personal care home, which has many advantages, said Smith.
“We have our own parking. We’re off the main drag, it’s quiet, and we’re able to go right up to the (Sandy Township) park and, of course, we have tons and tons of space,” said Smith. “But the big plus for us is the kids get the experiences with the residents (of Nelson’s). They both get a lot out of that experience. The residents love it when we bring the kids up to do some things with them such as crafts.”
Paint and Play, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is still accepting enrollments for this school year, said Smith. For more information, visit their Facebook page, email paintandplayschool@hotmail.com, or call 814-371-7215. Earned Income Tax Credit BRAVO Foundation scholarship applications are available.
Smith said fundraising and community support helps the school reach its budget. Upcoming fundraising events to support the students of the community include the annual benefit dinner and auction to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Best Western in DuBois. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a silent auction. The buffet dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and it will be catered by Palumbo’s Catering by Nish. A live auction will follow the dinner. Tickets are $25. Donation of auction items or financial sponsorships from businesses or individuals are being accepted.
Another fundraising event will be the second annual Purse Extravaganza, a ladies afternoon with friends. It will be held at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The purchase of a $35 ticket enters those attending into drawings for 18 designer handbags. Ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres by Palumbo’s Catering by Nish. There are also many more chances to win — side raffles, basket raffle, pull tab tickets. Sponsorships are being accepted. Donation of raffle basket items or financial sponsorships from businesses or individuals are also being accepted.