DuBOIS — Both Carol Anne Smith and Peggy Wilson are celebrating 25 years of teaching at Paint and Play School and they can’t imagine teaching anywhere else.
Speaking of her students, she said, “When they have that light bulb moment, and it clicks for them, and their faces light up, there’s nothing that compares to that. They’re working so hard and when they get it, it’s just amazing.”
Smith is also the executive director of the school, which was the first academic pre-kindergarten in the DuBois area and is the only pre-kindergarten school licensed by the state Department of Education State Board of Private Academic Schools in Clearfield County.
Wilson agreed — those light bulb moments make it all worth it.
“They’ll say, cutting’s hard for me. Well, you know we’ve been stringing beads, we’ve been doing puzzles, we’ve been doing the Legos. I bet it’s going to be easier for you,” Wilson said. “And then they’ll start cutting, and it’s like, look how much easier that is, I’m doing better, I can stay on the line. It’s so much fun to be part of that.”
Smith said a lot of work goes into trying to meet the needs of the children at this level.
“This is their first organized educational experience,” said Smith. “Just seeing the impact, the bonds we make with the families and with the students is special.”
Smith said she doesn’t think she can walk into a store and not see a former family and have a parent come up to her and say their child is finishing their doctorate, and that they loved school because of the great foundation Paint and Play gave them.
“That’s the reward,” Smith said.
The school has evolved and changed over the years to meet the needs of the families and provide the service that they need, Smith said.
A lot more is expected of the students by the time they start kindergarten.
“When I student taught in kindergarten, they wanted the kids to count to 100 by the end of kindergarten,” Smith said. “Now many of our kids are counting to 100, over 100, before they leave us.”
There are a few students who are reading independently before they leave the school, Smith said.
“They are capable of so much. We still play, we still socialize, and nothing is stressful or pushed,” Smith said. “They’re excited, they’re inspired, they’re interested.”
Smith said the school is going to have parent-teacher conferences soon and she can’t wait for the parents to see the student portfolios — where they started in September and where they are now.
“They just grow and mature so much,” Smith said.
Not only has Wilson been teaching at the school for 25 years, but her own children attended Paint and Play before she became a teacher.
“The school has really grown over the years. We keep trying to look forward and see how we can improve,” Wilson said.
The children are what Wilson likes most about teaching.
“They’re all very special and unique and they’re all fun to work with. The days go very fast,” she said.
