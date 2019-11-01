REYNOLDSVILLE — Debi “Davina” Appleton-Darr has been immersed in the metaphysical since she was 16 years old.
Darr is the owner of the Crystal Cauldrons in Reynoldsville, a “one-stop psychic shop,” and offers spiritual and holistic consultations through a number of different methods. Darr specializes in palmistry and is a Certified Professional Psychic Medium Palm Reader.
She was first introduced to palm reading by a friend years ago, who showed her some lines on her hand and explained what they were suppose to mean. She was shocked to find he was right about many things. From that point on, she was always drawn to the lines of the palm.
Darr started doing small shows and vendor fairs about 10 years ago prior to opening the Crystal Cauldrons, which has been open for two years.
“It’s just who I’ve always been,” Darr said. “(I’ve) always been into the metaphysical....”
She was initially attracted to metaphysical for the accuracy of it, and is still shocked sometimes when she gives a reading that is incredibly accurate.
“It just blows your mind, and it’s nothing that I do by myself, you must understand. It’s all divine energy. I don’t care what you call it, but I bring that energy in,” Darr said.
She said she dabbles in anything metaphysical like tarot cards and pendulums, but palm reading is the method she is adept in.
There are seven team members in her shop who each rent table space, and they are each trained and skilled in their own method of the metaphysical. Darr said they all dabble in other areas, but to be in her shop, individuals have to be certified as an expert in a field.
Her shop has experts that offer professional tarot card reading, reiki, psychic readings, past life regression, smoke readings, astrology and astrological birth chart readings. The best way to reach them is through appointments, or during their weekend hours.
She has people from all over the country travel to her shop for readings, including one from as far as Las Vegas, Nevada, and lots of visitors from Pittsburgh.
“I bring in more people from a distance than I do the locals,” Darr said. “They’re driving at least 10 or more miles to come to my shop.”
She also brings in guest readers and psychics from around the area, and from as far as New York for different events and gatherings. The Crystal Cauldron has found a home in Reynoldsville, and given Darr the chance to make a business out of something she has been passionate about since her teenage years.