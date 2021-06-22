DuBOIS — Mobile pet spa Pampered Puppies, owned by Carol Triponey, recently expanded by adding a second van to the business. With only a single van, the DuBois-based spa was scheduled more than a month ahead for appointments.
Triponey said the second van is the same as the first one, just a newer year. The first van is a 2009, and the new one is a 2020. The biggest difference is the new van has better lighting in the grooming area, and it handles a bit better on the road.
The van is equipped with air conditioning for the summer and a furnace for the winter. There is also a 50-gallon freshwater tank, giving the groomers their own water supply. She also recently added carbon monoxide detectors to her vans.
“Everything’s powered by a generator, we need nothing but a dog and somewhat level parking,” Triponey said.
There is another mobile groomer in the area who is based in Benezette, so if Triponey gets calls from up around St. Marys, Johnsonburg or Ridgway, she refers them to that groomer. She and her employee, Giorgi Thompson, will travel as far as Weedville, Penfield, Punxsutawney and Clearfield.
With a second Van, Triponey and Thompson are able to keep their own scheduling books now, and Triponey said her book in the new van is already scheduled out into July already.
Triponey started the business in June of 2014 then went to grooming school and got her van in October of 2014. She and Thompson are both graduates of the Pennsylvania Academy of Pet Grooming.
She and Thompson were both trained in pet CPR through their schooling. Both of them are also trained on cats, but Thompson is the one who focuses on them.
“I’ve always been an animal lover, always. And I’m a nurse, I’ve been a nurse for 21 years, and about seven years ago things really started to change with the politics of nursing,” Triponey said.
She did the grooming by herself for the first three years of having her business, then she hired an employee to run the van while she went back to nursing full time. Just recently, she left her nursing job to come back to the business full time with the second van.
“I didn’t know if that would ever happen, that was always the goal to get more vans and hire someone, I just kind of did it backwards,” Triponey said.
The vans are equipped with a UV sanitizer, and everything is cleaned in between each dog.
“There’s less risk with this versus your traditional grooming, there’s less risk of kennel cough. The benefits of mobile versus traditional are convenience, we can accommodate people’s schedules better… less stress on the animal… it’s one on one,” Triponey said.
She also said that it’s better for the elderly and disabled who might have a hard time getting their pets to a groomer, and it’s easier for elderly pets too.
The new van has allowed her to accept new clients, and most of her appointments over the next month are all new.
Triponey also offers photos of pets when they get groomed with her. She has a printer and takes photos on her phone and prints them on the spot for a small charge. She keeps some different backdrops on the van for different seasons and holidays.