ST MARYS — St. Marys Area School District board members and fellow administrators were each separated by 6 feet at Tuesday evening’s meeting, where the district’s 2020 Pandemic Health and Safety Plan was reviewed.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its guidelines for reopening schools this fall, which includes students and staff wearing masks, practicing social distancing protocols and extra sanitation measures.
Superintendent Brian Toth said according to a survey that generated 740 responses from parents in the district, two-thirds of them were OK with masking students in large areas. More than 58 percent of parents said they will send their student to school, and the majority were comfortable using school transportation.
A small number of parents wanted to continue virtual education, Toth said. Three-fourths of parents said temperatures should be taken at the beginning of the day.
However, Toth noted, there are several factors when it comes to temperature taking, including a hot day, or whether or not a student or staff member took medicine before coming into school. Also, other forms of sickness aside from COVID-19 can cause a fever.
“I’m not sure how else to enforce this,” he said. “Don’t send your child to school with a fever. But, people do anyways.”
SMASD is also “doing its homework” on section 520.1 of the school code, which includes sending an application to the PDE. If there is still an emergency and the district is down enough students/staff, it would be able to close and “go virtual” for so many days. More information should be provided at the August meeting.
According to the PDH guidelines, students and staff should have a mask on when they are indoors, Toth said, and outdoors if they are unable to be 6 feet apart. Exceptions include those with asthma, respiratory issues, allergies, mental health conditions and disabilities.
However, this order has put schools in a “big pickle” when it comes to masking, Toth noted, since students don’t technically have to give a reason as to why they aren’t wearing one. If the PDH’s guidelines change, so will the SMASD plan.
This plan has included talking to everyone, Toth said, including school nurses, custodians and transportation representatives about sanitizing measures. Cleaning will have to be a school-wide effort, with everyone contributing to wiping things down after they are used.
The school will maintain the right to send any student or employee home who appears sick, Toth said, and staff and parents are to be self-checking temperatures. Visitors and volunteers will be screened, and non-essential visitors limited. Signs about masking, hand washing and arrows will be available. There will be no sharing of materials.
If someone within the school contracts COVID-19, Toth said proper quarantine measures will be taken, and a physician’s statement is needed before they return.
Toth said the 55-page pandemic plan will be discussed further by the board in August and voted on Aug. 10.