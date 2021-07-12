FALLS CREEK — Laurel Mountain Winery, a family-owned business of more than 25 years, found its convenient services and relaxing country scenery grew in popularity during COVID-19.
The winery in Falls Creek was established in 1995 by Barbara and John Nordberg, who was a wine enthusiast and creator of the Groundhog Wine Trail. Its wines are based on local landmarks and mascots, such as Rattlesnake Red after Rattlesnake Road, Wolf Run Read after the stream, Groundhog Grog, and Treasure Lake White and Red. Even the winery’s name itself was inspired from the Mountain Laurel state flower, according to a previous Courier Express article.
Event Coordinator Victoria Tretick said the winery was considered essential during the pandemic, and state stores were closed, which increased their business.
“Some of our satellite locations experienced record sales,” she said, noting there were also record shipping sales. “We also experienced an increase in our wine making selection – it was selling out. I think our wine-making customers were looking for something to do, and making wine is a great way to do just that. It’s something you can do at home.”
Similarly to every business, LMW adapted, offering curb service, takeout and even local deliveries. And, once restrictions were lifted, the winery continued hosting events, with plenty of room at its pavilion and behind it.
The winery limited the number of people allowed inside, but also opened one of its garage doors and offered sales there for spaced out, faster sales.
New to the agenda, LMW is now offering slushies and tapped hard cider.
One of the its new events, “Picture Perfect Picnicking,” is the trend this year, she adds. It also regularly hosts its “Sunset at the Winery” event, in its 18th year, June through September, offering wine, live music and catered food. The one held in early June welcomed more than 200 people, said Tretick, and sold 93 slushies.
The winery’s pavilion is mostly booked for rental for weddings, receptions, bridal showers and paint ‘n sips, she said.
Another well-known and unique LMW event is the annual Cider Pressing & Tasting, held in the fall.
One of the winery’s best features, said Tretick, is that it is great for a real get away.
“We have such a country setting here,” she said. “We are on over 45 acres. We have a scenic picnic pavilion, a three-acre pond out front, lots of room to run.”
Since the wine is made right onsite, LMW offers Tours, Tretick notes, showcasing the antique tools museum, with tools from the family farm in Driftwood, more than 100 years old.
Campers are also known for staying at LMW, since it is part of “Harvest Host,” which lets members stay at wineries, breweries and farms for free. Camping also exploded during the pandemic.
“All of our campers are so nice,” said Tretick. “Everyone has a story to tell about their travels, and we love it.”
For more information, visit www.laurelwines.com, the Laurel Mountain Winery Facebook page or call 814-371-7022.