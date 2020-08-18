PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pantall Hotel is under new ownership with hopes to restore the historic building in Punxsutawney to the glory it once was.
In March, the hotel was purchased by Dennis Rodriguez of Influential Partners, LLC. He bought the hotel for $1 plus the costs, which were contested at the time, particularly the state corporate tax and unemployment tax.
Once this was taken care of, Rodriguez sold the building once again to Speakeasy Enterprises LLC and the Duffell family. The family is planning to restore the hotel, and have begun the long process.
“We’re just in the very beginning stages,” Jessica Duffell said.
The first steps they are taking is to evaluate the building and clean it out. The parking lot behind the building has been fenced off with a dumpster inside. The Duffell family are tentatively planning an auction for late summer of the contents of the hotel that will not be part of the restoration.
They are hoping to preserve and restore the existing infrastructure. No further information about the restoration is available at this time.