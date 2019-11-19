ST MARYS — Area businesses and organizations will help light up downtown St. Marys Friday, offering a holiday parade and activities for the community.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney said the Elk County Riders On/Off Road Recreation Club approached the chamber for the first time last year with the idea of having an ATV/side-by-side decorating contest.
“It turned out to be a big hit, and they will be returning this year,” he said. “It’s just something fun and different for the parade.”
The Elk County Riders, a group that promotes tourism in the area through advocating for ATV riding trails, are expected to have more than 30 ATVs participating in the contest. The group will present awards for the best and most-uniquely decorated ATVS.
The event will kick off with Santa’s parade at 6:30 p.m., featuring local participants like Elkland Search and Rescue, First Commonwealth Bank, St. Marys Chevrolet and St. Marys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Crystal Fire Department, Marienstadt Public House, Eberl Family Elves, City of St. Marys Police Department, area Girl Scouts and of course, Santa Claus.
Light Up Night is also a chance for local businesses to participate in downtown St. Marys festivities. Tablespoons Cafe and Deli will offer cookie decorating, while Olaf the snowman will hand out candy, scarves and glow sticks at First Commonwealth Bank.
The Allegheny Harmonizers barbershop chorus will perform on the Diamond, while the St. Marys Lions Club offers hot chocolate and cookies at Farmers National Bank. Keystone Corner Lunch will have mini cupcakes and extended hours until 9 p.m.
St. Marys Pharmacy will also serve hot chocolate and cookies, as will CNB Bank, and Dickinson Center will offer reindeer food in front of the Community Education Center. Gallery 29 will offer ornament painting, La Catrina Mexican Kitchen “Mexican hot chocolate” and Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods will have its dining trailer in attendance.
Holiday basket raffle The Chamber has also started a holiday basket raffle fundraiser at Northwest Bank, lasting until Dec. 19, in support of downtown holiday light fixtures and electricity used for the seasonal display. Donations are accepted at the Chamber office or can be arranged by pick-up.
For more information, call 814-781-3804 or visit www.stmaryschamber.org.