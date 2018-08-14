DuBOIS — The DuBois Challenger Baseball League, Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, holds a special meaning to the family of Bill and Keri Cuba.
Challenger League Co-Director and Coach Bill Cuba said at Sunday’s City of DuBois’ dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field that he and his wife became involved with the league after their son, Will, was born with Down Syndrome.
The new state-of-the-art field is a dream-come-true for children with special needs to develop a love for baseball. It’s a field that utilizes the special turf-like material so the players can easily maneuver themselves around, preventing the dangers associated with the mud and the uneven surface throughout the space of the previous field.
Heindl Field is level with no raised mounds, the ground is covered in rubber to prevent injuries, and the entire field is handicapped accessible, including the dugouts.
Just as in Major League baseball, Heindl Memorial Field has the ability to put the pictures of players and fans on the big screen scoreboard. The facility has restrooms in the dugouts and an elevator for the second floor where there is room for parties, and other gatherings. There are bleachers and a sound system. There’s a playground for youngsters of all ages to enjoy.
The DuBois Challenger League was started in 2009 by two of its current coaches, Rob and Sherry Martini, along with their children.
“They had a vision to establish a baseball league for children in our area with physical and intellectual disabilities, who were unable to play the typical little league,” Cuba said. “Sherry, a special education teacher, felt that all kids should have the opportunity to play baseball. She approached then Little League President, Randy Schmidt, and the DuBois Challenger League was created.”
Cuba said that he’d love to list everyone who has volunteered through the years but was sure to recognize Coach Pat Dennison and the league’s duo of announcers, Bob and Denise Good.
“These individuals, along with several local businesses and clubs in the area, have been instrumental in the continued success of our league,” said Cuba.
Cuba said he and his wife wanted to help the league continue to grow and that one day their son would love the game of baseball.
“And as anyone who watched the Pirates game a couple weeks ago during the Pirates Charities Weekend would agree, after a stellar interview with Mr. (Bob) Nutting, a field introduction at PNC Park and a hug from Starling Marte, I’m pretty sure this kid loves baseball,” Cuba said about his son.
Cuba explained that the Challenger League utilizes a buddy system.
“We have had many kids over the years who have consistently volunteered their time to assist our players,” he said. “Additionally, this season with the cooperation of Little League President Andy Gilbert, coaches and players of our Little League volunteered at each one of our games to be buddies with our athletes. This relationship is a very rewarding experience for everyone involved.”
When Challenger started in DuBois, there were approximately 25 kids playing on three teams.
“Our games were played at the end of the summer over a span of two weeks, which was the only time the field was available with dugouts large enough to accommodate wheelchairs. A lot of times these games had to be canceled, because the weather caused the field conditions to be unsafe for our players,” said Cuba.
Fast forward to today.
“Our League now consists of more than 70 players on seven different teams, including our newly-formed Senior Division, which allows any individual over the age of 18 to once again play baseball,” Cuba said.
“Our games are now being played over a two-month span during the regular Little League season, while playing on the nicest field in the state, if not the country. All thanks to a lot of people you see sitting up here today. So once again, on behalf of the coaches and players of the DuBois Challenger League, thank you,” said Cuba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.