REYNOLDSVILLE — At a recent Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board meeting, Business Manager Sherry Hasselman encouraged parents and community members to participate with the school's new wellness committee.
Hasselman said the committee is in its early stages of implementation. The purpose is to make sure the school is promoting student wellness, proper nutrition, nutrition education, social and emotional well-being and physical activity.
“Our goal is to have students learn about and participate in positive dietary and lifestyle practices that can improve student achievement,” Hasselman said.
Recently, the committee met with a group of students who had ideas about spreading the message when it comes to making healthy food choices, she said. Students presented their suggestions to Food Service Program Coordinator Connie Swonger, who will try to incorporate them into meal plans.
“They requested some vegan food choices, and more of a variety of vegetables, such as baked zucchini,” Hasselman said.
Jeff Tech Principal Melissa Mowrey has been very receptive to the idea of implementing a walking club, another student suggestion.
The school's Positive Behavior Support (PBS) program also hosted a self-care challenge in February, Mowrey said, which challenged each staff member to engage in as many self-care activities as possible, including physical, psychological, emotional, professional, personal and spiritual areas.
“Our current wellness committee consists of students, administrators, food-service personnel, a physical education instructor and the school nurse,” Hasselman said. “We are all excited to be participating in these programs, getting healthier and having some fun doing it.”