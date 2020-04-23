ST MARYS — At the start of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, Mayor Lou Radkowski made note of activities unable to be celebrated in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to recognize that Arbor Day is here,” he said. “Schools normally do big ceremonies and plant trees in the parks with the Shade Tree Commission. Regretfully, we can’t do that this year, but we will acknowledge it at a later date.”
Radkowski also advised the public to be aware of motorcycle riders as they weather becomes nicer, since Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is in May.
He looks forward to giving longtime City of St. Marys Health Officer Phil Fitch his certificate of appreciation in person one day soon, Radkowski added.
Emergency
Management
coordinator City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson said he has been looking to transition out of the emergency management coordinator position. Locals Joe Fleming, Greg Gebauer and Marty Kim all provided impressive letters of interest, Pearson said. The committee recommended former councilman and Elk County Prison Warden Gebauer for the job.
“We felt Greg had the right background and experience for the job,” Pearson said, noting City Council and St. Marys Area Ambulance.
Parking metersBob Roberts, who is on the parking committee, elaborated on council adopting resolution 19-07, which involves “establishing a uniform parking meter rate, setting penalties for violation of parking regulations and establishing a tiered system of parking permits,” according to the document.
The committee is “cleaning up” the resolution, providing parking permits for non-priority parking for a monthly fee of $20, which allows for non-priority parking at color-coded meters in any metered parking lot, according to the resolution.
The color-coded meters will be located across from City of St. Marys City Hall, the Detsch and Depot Street lots, Angular Boulevard, Market Street and the Brusselles Street lot — a total of 67 parking spots.
“We are also suggesting that we limit the number of permits to 60,” Roberts said. “In March, there were 56 permits issued.”