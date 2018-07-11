DuBOIS — Changes are in store along portions of Main Street in DuBois, but no parking along South Main won’t be one of them.
A delegation of about 20 South Main Street residents commiserated with the City Council Monday and shared its concerns about the effects of eliminating parking along that street.
Main Street and DuBois Street between Dixon Avenue and DuBois Avenue were acquired by the city from PennDOT as part of the agency’s Turnback Program. The city is using PennDOT money to upgrade the road.
After hearing the residents’ concerns, the council voted not to pursue no-parking along South Main Street.
It instructed city Engineer Chris Nasuti to evaluate intersections where “No parking here to corner” restrictions may be appropriate and to assess installing stop signs at intersections along the street to reduce speeding.
The first block of South Main may end up being restricted for parking since it becomes the right turn lane off Main Street onto West Long Avenue and parking in that block creates congestion.
Business owners joined residents in arguing against any parking restrictions, primarily due to lack of alternative parking options.
Resident Tony Pitrone suggested limiting truck traffic and erecting stop signs at selected intersections and the stop sign suggestion was an immediate hit.
Others who offered comment included James Gifford, Joe Lazore, Mrs. Kathryn Ginther, John Kness, Tom Tarcson, John Bojalad, Steve Taylor, Paul Wyant and Shelly Kiehlmeier and her husband.
James Vida, Mary Jo Ulishney and Mark Meholick submitted letters to the council. Meholick’s main concerns are visibility and safety in pulling onto Main Street from some of the alleys or adjacent streets; he suggested “No parking here to corner” restrictions, too.
Later in the meeting, with respect to truck traffic, the council passed the first reading of Council Bill 1934 to limit truck traffic to local deliveries only on Main Street from Dixon Avenue to DuBois Street and DuBois Street from Main Street to DuBois Avenue.
The proposed ordinance increases the fine for violators from $25 plus costs to up to $500 plus costs.
The council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6:50 p.m. Monday, July 23, and anticipates passing the measure on final reading at its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Bridge bid
The council awarded the bid for the Beaver Drive bridge replacement over Beaver Run to Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, which submitted the low bid of $343,111.
Offer accepted
Lowe’s of DuBois’ offer to expand and improve the dog park structure on the Beaver Meadow Walkway was accepted.
Lowe’s intends to offer additional opportunities for exercise and convert the right side of the enclosure to include various obstacles for dogs. The project should be completed by late August or early September.
Senior LL tourney
The Pennsylvania State Senior Little League tournament begins at Showers Field in DuBois Wednesday morning. DuBois Senior team is one of the participants and faces Hatboro at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.
Work session
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 19, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.