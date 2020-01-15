ST. MARYS — Kersey native Dani Schneider gets to exercise her passions for community, parks, and area youth through her position as City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation director.
Schneider graduated from Slippery Rock University with a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation, as well as a master’s degree in education. She started working at St. Marys Public Library in the children’s department in 2011, before a job opening with Fox Township Park came about in 2012.
Schneider worked under the guidance of her mentor, Deb Agosti, as assistant program coordinator until 2016, she said. Schneider enjoyed seeing the children enjoy a combination of parks and education.
Schneider became City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation director, a new position, in August 2019.
“My goal is to expand summer programs for kids, and add onto programs for adults and senior citizens,” Schneider said. “We have a good focus on youth, but we also need to focus on the people living here.”
Benzinger and Memorial parks used to be separate and compete against one another, Schneider said. Another goal has been to help unite parks to create more joint programs.
Schneider works with several community organizations, including the St. Marys Rotary Club, St. Marys Public Library, the movie theater, Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, City of St. Marys Police Department and fire departments and others.
“My goal is to partner with as many as possible,” she said. “It gives the town an idea of what we all offer.”
Schneider has spent much of her life traveling and trying to see all of the national parks. She has visited nine of them so far, and has hiked Angel’s Landing at Zion National Park in Utah. Another one of her interests is in natural disasters.
Schneider says this job has also helped her “come out of her shell.”
“I’m really passionate about this,” she said. “Parks make me really excited.”
Living her dream is a great feeling, Schneider said, adding she is “very thankful” for the City creating the director position.
The year 2020 will include ice skating at Kaulmont Park, speakers, an outdoor camp at Benzinger Park hosted by a 4H club, health and fitness activities, a partnership with Elk County Council on the Arts and more. The St. Marys Recreation Board is also working on a comprehensive plan for the parks and a feasibility study for the community pool.
Follow City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook for updates.