DuBOIS — What started as a group of people getting together to crochet — some even just beginners — at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois has turned into doing something good for others.
In January 2017, Lawrie Stephens started crochet classes at the center for anyone who wanted to learn. As many as 18 women have attended the free classes at any given time, but there is always a smaller group of approximately five to 10 women who regularly attend.
Over the holidays in 2018, they were able to reach their goal to donate some of their homemade creations — such as hats, scarves and afghans — to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, nursing homes and some nonprofit agencies. The total number of items donated last year was 51.
This year, they more than doubled that number and were able to donate more than 300 handmade items, said Stephens.
“I never thought we’d get this many things to donate,” said Stephens, who is a retired physical education teacher from the DuBois Area School District and has been crocheting since approximately the age of 10. “I think that we would have had about the same amount. We have six to eight people who come most weeks and never imagined that they’d be able to accomplish this much, especially since at least four of them have never crocheted before, never crocheted, not a stitch.”
“We all contribute pretty much evenly and so I’m very, very, very proud of them. They’ve done a wonderful job,” Stephens told representatives from the cancer center, nursing homes and nonprofit agencies who came to collect the items earlier this month at Parkside.
“And thank you so much for coming here and getting these because you know what you need,” said Stephens. “Last year, we went around and tried to give to different places. But I just had to take things out of my car and take it in and drop it. And they didn’t really even know what was there, let alone what they could use. Now you have the ability to pick what you can use at your facility for your clients. And that means so much more to me because now it’s going to go where it needs to go, to who it needs to go to.”
Crocheter Shirley Sprague, who says she loves the fact that they could give back to the community with the handmade items, said she started crocheting with the group in mid-summer.
“I was looking for somewhere just for friendship,” said Sprague, who already knew how to crochet and knit before attending.
Stephens said the classes, which are held on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon, will resume after the holidays on Jan. 9, 2020, and anyone interested is welcome to join them.
“I don’t say, ‘Okay, next week we’re going to learn to do a hat, next week we’re going to do slippers,’” said Stephens. “I ask them what they’re working on or what do they want to work on. One woman only does hats, she doesn’t want to do anything else. At the beginning, I say, ‘These are the things that are for the good of the order. This is a new pattern I picked up.’ And then I ask them what they need help with and help them individually.”
“Obviously, they do a lot in their spare time,” she said. “All of these items were done in class.”
Stephens also thanked Parkside Executive Director Kathleen Clement for allowing the crocheters a place to meet.