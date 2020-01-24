ST. MARYS — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College Workforce Development is teaming up with Elk County business leaders again to offer the second phase of a valuable powder metallurgy course.
“Introduction to Powder Metallurgy, Part I” was offered at the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties in downtown St. Marys Oct. 15 through Dec. 17, welcoming eight students, said Workforce Development specialist Terry Hinton.
“Introduction to Powder Metallurgy Part II” will be offered March 2 through April 15. The 40-hour training course will discuss the inspection process in powder metal manufacturing, including elements of automation and robots in manufacturing and enhanced secondary operations. The cost of the course is $625.
Part of the college’s mission is to make valuable courses affordable. This course can be for those wishing to enter a career in the powdered metal industry, or those who already work in it.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College Powder Metal Advisory Committee, a collaborative group made up of company leaders, has worked hard to provide these courses, Hinton adds.
End-of-term assessments and course evaluations from part one showed positive responses about the course. Hinton says the multiple-instructor format seemed to work well. Most participants in the class would upgrade their current job skills, and they enjoyed the field trips and exposure to production.
The second course will be independent from the first, Hinton said, and more hands-on, working on measurements, print reading, geometric tolerance, gaging and quality. Students will have the opportunity to tour local facilities with innovative automation.
Jim Wimer, a quality engineer with Metco Industries, has developed a lot of the part II curriculum and will join the other instructors, Hinton said. Something new to the second course will be a panel of experts coming in on the last day to share their experience with students.
“We are looking forward to this,” Hinton said. “It’s all about educating the workforce or those coming into the workforce about the best way to manufacture a product with the optimal end result.”
Hinton says phase three of the class is a possibility, and would provide more on-the-job experience.
Hinton encouraged early registration, since seats may be limited for the second course. For more information or to register online, visit www.regionalcollegepa.org or call 814-230-9010 or email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org.